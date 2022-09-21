WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of students in Connecticut will learn about the Holocaust Thursday with the screening of a newly remastered documentary.

“The Rescuers” tells the story of how thousands of Jewish people were saved, with the filmmakers telling News 8 that the documentary teaches about the mystery of goodness and moral courage.

About 400 students from six high schools will see the documentary at the Mandell JCC of Greater Hartford.

News 8 spoke with the filmmakers before the film’s presentation Thursday in West Hartford.

Watch the interview to learn more!