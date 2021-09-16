Renewed push comes from Democrats to expand Medicare

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A renewed push came from Democrats Thursday to expand Medicare and help seniors cover expensive healthcare costs.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy joined healthcare advocates on the State Capitol Thursday, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would add coverage for dental, vision and hearing.

“The lack of coverage of these important benefits leads to worsening health for Americans which can lead to higher costs in Medicare. And to achieve the best possible outcomes for people as they age, and we all know people are living longer, and to get the greatest value, Medicare should cover the entire person from head-to-toe,” said Nora Duncan, state director of AARP Connecticut.

As for how to pay for the expanded coverage, Senator Murphy says it wouldn’t be on the taxpayers but on the drug companies. The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.