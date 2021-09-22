Renovations coming to Osgood Park in New Britain

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New renovations are coming to Osgood Park in New Britain. Mayor Erin Stewart and other city officials were on hand for a groundbreaking to launch the renovations.

The complete renovation will include an outdoor classroom, a support building, a new synthetic turf field, practice area, grass soccer field, a splash pad, basketball court, playground, and more parking.

“It’s a whole new transformation of this whole area. I’m sure it’s going to be used by thousands of people, so much appreciated,” said Patrick Dorsey, Chairman of Park and Rec Commission.

The park has only gone under minor renovations since it opened in 1960.  

