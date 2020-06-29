Rentschler Field now serving as Covid-19 testing site along with Foodshare distribution

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– For the past three months, Rentschler Field has been a Foodshare distribution site and as of Monday, it’s serving another function.

Throughout the pandemic, Rentschler Field has been a hub of resources, with hundreds of cars driving through every day picking up groceries from Foodshare.

Related: Foodshare extending Rentschler Field distribution through end of July

Now there’s yet another resource. While you’re there, you can get tested for Covid-19.

It’s a one stop shop.

“The response has been great, people are coming through to pick up their food and they know that testing is available,” said Amy Taylor, Community Health Center Inc.

Community Health Center Inc. set up this drive-thru testing site on Thursday. Testing is free, no insurance necessary.

“You don’t have to have a doctor’s order, you don’t need to have symptoms, you just drive-thru, we test them, they’re in and out in about five minutes and we’ve tested about 150 people so far,” said Taylor.

This new addition comes as Foodshare announced they’re continuing their food distribution site

“This is supplemental, to get as much food into the community as possible, as you can see we average about 1,500 cars per day,” said Dom Piccini, Foodshare.

And during the pandemic, access to both food and testing is a step in the right direction.

“We know this is a huge part of Connecticut’s plan to reopen, to test as many people as possible. We are really encouraging as many people as possible to come out and get tested,” said Piccini.

You can find Foodshare grocery pickup and Covid-19 testing at Rentschler Field, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to noon.