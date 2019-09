HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The bottleneck in Hartford is the worst in Connecticut and second worst in New England.

State Representative John Larson will discuss future plans on Friday for the area of the Interstate 84/Interstate 91 interchange, plus other infrastructure challenges facing the Greater Hartford area.

The plan would help reclaim Hartford’s Riverfront, reconnect the north end to downtown and include repairs for the levees along the Connecticut River.