Report: Crews searching for missing swimmers along Farmington River

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is following a report of two missing swimmers along the Farmington River.

Crews searched the water Thursday evening right along the Avon-Canton town line.

In the meantime, Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for two teens. 17-year-old Anthony Nagore was last seen swimming in the Farmington River with 15-year-old Lucas Brewer, both of Plainville.

Plainville police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are also involved in the search.

At this point, police are not confirming that they are the people they are searching for in the water in the Avon area.

No other information has been confirmed.

If you have any information, you are asked to call state police.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.