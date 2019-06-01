Report: Search for New Canaan mother shifted to Hartford Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - State police are investigating the city of Hartford on Friday for evidence possibly related to the missing mother Jennifer Dulos in New Canaan.

Police started their search in the areas of Adams Street & Albany Avenue as well as Homestead Avenue & Sterling Street in Hartford Friday afternoon.

According to our partners at the Hartford Courant, "State police are currently searching the Albany area of Hartford for evidence possibly related to the missing mother Jennifer Farber Dulos from New Canaan."

State police canines walked street by street, between Albany Ave. and Homestead, sniffing trash cans and talking to people in the neighborhood. State police also went dor-to-door to ask neighbors for any surveillance camera footage that might be available.

Photo: Police investigate a dumpster in the area of 255 Homestead Avenue.

In a statement, Connecticut State police- Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) confirmed they are working with New Canaan police department in search efforts in the Hartford area.

