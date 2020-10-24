Republicans call on Gov. Lamont to suspend police accountability law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The calls to curb crime in the capital city are only getting louder. Now, there’s a push from some Republican lawmakers to suspend the police accountability law.

Recently, Hartford police have seen an increase in gun violence during a time of the year when gun violence typically goes down. A recent rise in gun violence has the Hartford community coming together to figure out why this is happening and how to stop it.

In a virtual town hall, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said they believe a number of factors are contributing to this spike – including the pandemic, loss of jobs, and delays in court proceedings.

In response to this increase in crime, not only in Hartford, but across the state, two Republican legislative leaders are calling on Governor Ned Lamont to suspend the state’s new police accountability law. These Republican lawmakers are hoping this will help.

“A lot of those portions of the bill negatively affect police officers. So, they’re not being as proactive and police officers who are younger are leaving the force because they think it’s a liability to themselves, to their families,” Sen. Len Fasano, North Haven.

Sen. Len Fasano says this law — which was designed to hold police more accountable — is tying the hands of officers as well as worsening recruitment and retention. Sen. Fasano hopes the governor will take action, putting it “on hold” until February when the legislature will be in session.

“This is up to Governor Lamont to step forward as a leader and say, I get it. I see it. I need to put a postponement on this bill.”

He says by doing so, it will give the legislature time to revisit the law and make changes early next year.

“We can get there, but perhaps in a more thoughtful way to keep people protected while we achieve the end goal, which is accountability,” Sen. Len Fasano said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bronin says they’re using every partnership and tool they can to combat this.

One way they’re doing that is by bringing in members of Connecticut state police to work alongside Hartford police.

Lt. Paul Cicero of Hartford says whether or not this police bill is suspended, Hartford police remain committed to protecting and serving the community. As for the governor, his office told News 8 they did not wish to comment.