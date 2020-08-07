Residents remain frustrated as utility crews work to restore power to thousands still in the dark

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Additional utility crews from around New England and other parts of the country are making there way around the state to help restore power.

People remain frustrated as we hit day four without power. Three days with no power sent Mary Cipriani to Plainville on a mission for ice.

“I have two elderly people on both sides of us and our house is the one that got hit with a huge tree in front of the driveway – it came down, pulled the wires down,” said Mary Cipriani, Bristol.

And even ice is running low. A worker there went all the way to East Hartford in a pick up truck Friday morning to re-stock. That’s because town’s like Plainville are still recovering and waiting for Eversource line crews to complete restoration efforts.

After dealing with some 15 crisis areas where large trees brought down wires, keeping public work crews busy and racking up overtime costs for first responders.

“Probably a minimum of 100k, we’re early on,” said Robert Lee, Town Manager.

Governor Ned Lamont applied for an emergency declaration Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s storm. It was granted late Thursday night.

But the governor along with Connecticut’s Congressional delegation say they’re also seeking a major disaster declaration to get even more direct funding with thousands still in the dark.

“There will be FEMA aid forthcoming. The assessment should begin immediately. We’re going to be pressing for as much financial assistance as possible,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

And Plainville dispatch fielded some 311 calls for service in response to the storm. More than 100 of those calls were because trees brought down wires.