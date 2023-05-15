CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A beloved sycamore tree in Canton that lies between the intersection of Cherry Brook and West Mountain roads will stay put, according to town officials.

The tree sparked a controversy in April, when it was set to be chopped town after some residents cited driver safety concerns. Residents argued the tree could have contributed to five car crashes between 2011 and 2018, according to a town report.

Town officials and the tree warden ultimately decided to preserve the sycamore tree after a public outcry from Canton residents, who fought to save it.

Canton residents felt the tree had become a symbol for the town and a beloved landmark.

The sycamore tree on Cherry Brook Road in Canton.

“It’s a symbol of how much we care about nature,” said Katie Kenney, of Canton. “It’s also a symbol of our quirkiness. We’re not the same as everyone else. We would preserve a tree in the middle of the road.”

Canton officials said an upcoming paving project on Cherry Brook Road will help give drivers more room to see around the tree.