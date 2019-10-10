1  of  2
Breaking News
Connecticut Sun: Road to the Championship – The Sun preps for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Restaurant workers, owners speak out ahead of hearing on proposed tipped wage law

Hartford

by: Kent Pierce

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurant and bar owners are heading to Hartford on Thursday for clarification on the law regarding tipped workers’ wages.

Things are apparently unclear about what exactly is the minimum wage is for who when it comes to restaurant and bar workers.

Governor Ned Lamont vetoed a bill designed to clear this up back in June. Lawmakers have been working on a solution ever since.

What the State Labor Department has been telling restaurant and bar owners is that the minimum wage for waiters is $6 and change and for bartenders $8 and change as long as those workers spend at least 80% of their workday doing work that earns them tips.

Otherwise, the statewide $11/hour minimum wage applies. There are some 20 lawsuits about tipped wages going on in Connecticut right now, naming some 100 restaurants. One solution is to limit the legal liability for owners in lawsuits while the state also needs to clarify the rules.

“And try to equitably deal with this issue, which, I think, is based, in some cases, on improper guidance from the State Labor Department that the restaurant owners, in good faith, followed,” Sen. Martin Looney (D) Senate President Pro Tem.

“If this bill isn’t fixed it’s actually going to potentially cause all of wait staff to lost their tips and be paid minimum wage,” State Rep. Vincent Candelora (R) Dep. Minority Leader.

Both sides are holding press conferences before Thursday’s public hearing. The owners are touting the work they’ve done cooperating with lawmakers on drafting a new bill. Workers plan to take things a step further, saying they will have a lawyer talking about the myths about tipped work, and workers who experienced “wage theft.”

Those are both happening at 9:15 a.m. Thursday. News 8 cameras will be there to see it all.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Man arrested after reportedly assaulting trooper on Route 91 in Springfield

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after reportedly assaulting trooper on Route 91 in Springfield"

East Windsor police investigating after family member finds 73-year-old man dead in kitchen

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Windsor police investigating after family member finds 73-year-old man dead in kitchen"

Simsbury getting up close and personal with black bears, debate over bear hunting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Simsbury getting up close and personal with black bears, debate over bear hunting"

New business to bring hundreds of jobs to Manchester

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New business to bring hundreds of jobs to Manchester"

3 arrested, one hospitalized with stab wounds after street brawn in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "3 arrested, one hospitalized with stab wounds after street brawn in Hartford"

Jim Calhoun named in lawsuit against USJ for sex-discrimination

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Calhoun named in lawsuit against USJ for sex-discrimination"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss