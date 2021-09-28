Retired judge picked to investigate deadly force by police

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 71-year-old retired judge who also has served as a prosecutor and public defender was picked Monday to become Connecticut’s first inspector general, a position created to investigate any use of deadly force by police.

Robert Devlin was chosen from among four finalists after interviews before the Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission. The commission voted 5-0 to appoint Devlin to the $180,000-a year position.

Devlin told the commission that because of his age and experience, he would not be using the job as a stepping stone and plans to give everyone involved in each investigation “a fair shake.”