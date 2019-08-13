Retired West Hartford police K9 dies

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, West Hartford police announced that highly-decorated K9 Jett has passed away.

K9 Jett began working with Officer Tommy Lazure in 2011. In a statement, West Hartford police said that the pair were well-respected in the state and had earned numerous prestigious awards given to top canine teams for exceptional service.

According to a release, one of the team’s exceptional acts-of-service included responding to a road-side delivery of a baby girl in West Hartford in 2010.

K9 Jett was forced into retirement in May 2019 after being diagnosed with Lymphoma.

On August 11th, West Hartford Police and Fire Departments gathered at Veterinary Specialists in West Hartford to give a final salute to K9 Jett.