Ribbon cutting for Larson YMCA Community Center in East Hartford

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A ribbon-cutting was held Saturday for a New YMCA Community Center in East Hartford.

The Larson Center is located in Mayberry Village.

It’s named after Congressman John Larson‘s Late Mother, Lois Nolan Larson.

It will serve as an early childhood learning center for 50 local children.

“Our motto is we build lifelong success,” said Harold Sparrow, CEO and President of the YMCA of Greater Hartford. “Not only do we do that in a number different of communities. So to see this building today, that is like a bright flower within the Mayberry Village community. Not only is it a point of pride for the YMCA, its a point of pride for the East Hartford community as well.”

The Larson Center will eventually serve families and seniors after furniture renovations.

