Protest in West Hartford sparks conversation around how to prevent police brutality, create real change

Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In front of City Hall in West Hartford Tuesday afternoon, News 8 was there as a peaceful protest kicked-off.

A crowd of several hundred families and individuals gathered to listen, speak, and raise their voice against the injustice of racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The goal: to make sure what happened in Minneapolis does not happen here in Connecticut or anywhere else.

The mayor tells News 8, this event was put together by a mom and a daughter. Mimi Gonzalez, 25, created the event as a tool for the community to speak up and speak out against injustice, but also to educate her 15-year-old sister with autism about what is going on.

Tonight on News 8 at 8/9p, we speak to the police chief and city leaders about how they plan to work with the community to create real change around policing.

