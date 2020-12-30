Ring in the New Year with First Night Hartford’s virtual events

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nothing is stopping Hartford from ringing in 2021.

Hartford’s annual First Night celebration has had locals gathering in the Capital City for fireworks and fun for more than three decades. But in 2020 fashion, First Night is going virtual.

Normally, First Night brings people together at Bushnell Park, and really all over Hartford, for the celebration. This year, the celebration will be even more spread out in homes across Hartford.

It’ll all come together in a 10-hour broadcast starting at 2 p.m. on Hartford Public Access and live on Facebook. But for families, there’s an interactive component too.

Jeff Devereux from Hartford First Night said, “We’ll have folks from Zoom workshops broadcasting from their homes into your family rooms. We have a whole bunch of other fun activities this year too like our First Night Hartford party kit, which is just some fun for the whole family.”

The First Night 2021 Kits for sale were made in collaboration with Hartford Prints. There are New Year’s buttons, a Hartford coloring book, and even party masks.

After a year like no other, they’re trying to create a celebration that’s just as special as ever.

Devereux added, “We have two amazing local hosts who will be guiding us through the whole program the video. She did an amazing job tying this together and hopefully making us all feel like we’re having a wonderful New Year’s celebration right there in your living room this coming New Year’s.”