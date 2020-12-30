 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Ring in the New Year with First Night Hartford’s virtual events

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nothing is stopping Hartford from ringing in 2021.

Hartford’s annual First Night celebration has had locals gathering in the Capital City for fireworks and fun for more than three decades. But in 2020 fashion, First Night is going virtual.

Normally, First Night brings people together at Bushnell Park, and really all over Hartford, for the celebration. This year, the celebration will be even more spread out in homes across Hartford.

It’ll all come together in a 10-hour broadcast starting at 2 p.m. on Hartford Public Access and live on Facebook. But for families, there’s an interactive component too.

Jeff Devereux from Hartford First Night said, “We’ll have folks from Zoom workshops broadcasting from their homes into your family rooms. We have a whole bunch of other fun activities this year too like our First Night Hartford party kit, which is just some fun for the whole family.”

The First Night 2021 Kits for sale were made in collaboration with Hartford Prints. There are New Year’s buttons, a Hartford coloring book, and even party masks.

After a year like no other, they’re trying to create a celebration that’s just as special as ever. 

Devereux added, “We have two amazing local hosts who will be guiding us through the whole program the video. She did an amazing job tying this together and hopefully making us all feel like we’re having a wonderful New Year’s celebration right there in your living room this coming New Year’s.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Ring in the New Year at First Night Hartford's virtual events

News /

Suspect arrested, accused of stabbing man, himself during 'family violence incident' at Glastonbury home

News /

Families, ACLU hold protest in Hartford calling for further measures to protect inmates from COVID-19

News /

Hartford Public Library sees changes in 2021 due to an increase in COVID cases

News /

Bristol hospital receives global recognition for pandemic response

News /

WRWS Avon

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss