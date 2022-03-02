NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has opened an office in Connecticut.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was in New Britain Wednesday for the grand opening.

Republicans are eyeing the 5th Congressional seat, the Governor’s seat, and the Senate seat. All are currently held by Democrats in Connecticut. The party thinks the state is ripe for a flip.

McDaniel energized a packed room.

“Why are you in New Britain, Connecticut? Why is the RNC here? Do you know why? Because we can win,” McDaniel said.

The outreach center is one of 20 around the nation, targeting issues affecting Black and Hispanic voters.

“Republicans’ message of faith, freedom, and opportunity is deeply resonating with voters,” said Alberto Cortes, a Republican city councilor from West Hartford.

Freedom was the theme of the day.

“All of us, regardless of race, creed, economic status, those are our ideas as Republicans,” added George Logan, Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional seat.

Democratic voters outnumber Republicans six to one in New Britain.

Mayor Erin Stewart, a Republican, is now serving her fourth term.

“When you see us door knocking in the projects, you know what’s up, we’re coming to get your vote,” Stewart said.

McDaniel sat down with News 8 to talk about how the party walks the political tightrope of supporting former President Donald Trump and the centrist New England Republican.

“I think keeping elections local is critical, ” McDaniel said. “You’ve got a high-tax state doubled by the burden of high gas prices, home heating through the winter months, and then obviously we’re all dealing with inflation, which is a tax on everyone.”

Republicans held their annual CPAC convention last week.

Former President Donald Trump described Russian President Putin as a “savvy person” when describing his tactic with Ukraine. Putin acknowledged certain areas of Ukraine as independent.

McDaniel, who is a Trump supporter, responded by saying, “I don’t think he said that, but I do think that we did want to see from Joe Biden last night, him say, ‘we’re going to stop importing Russian oil.'”



McDaniel explained the U.S. buys 500,000 barrels of Russian oil per day, which cuts down energy independence and she believes funds Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Not only is the party going after seats in Congress, but in the Senate too.

“It’s a really important concept, personal liberty, and guarantee that parents are in control,” said Leora Levy, a Republican running for U.S. Senate.

Those parents they say have aligned with Republicans.

State GOP Chair Ben Proto said those parents are new Republican voters, “who will be supporting us now because they know the failed policies of Ned Lamont, the Democrats in the legislature.”

Governor Lamont acknowledged there will be a contested gubernatorial race.

“They can open up campaign offices and do TV, and anything they want to do. We’ll get to that as well. But I’m really focused on governing,” Lamont said.

The National Committee is not saying how much it will spend on election races this year in Connecticut. Officials say they are waiting until after the party convention in May to endorse candidates.