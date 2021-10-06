Road closures announced ahead of this weekend’s Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department announced road closures ahead of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon this weekend.

The marathon starts at 7:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, but people in Hartford and the surrounding areas should expect road closures starting Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Hartford Marathon Layout

Starting at noon Wednesday, several roads will be closed:

Oct. 6 @ Noon

  • Westbound on Elm Street – From West Street to Trinity Street

Oct. 8 @ 9 a.m.

  • Elm Street (both directions) – Between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle
  • Trinity Street – Between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue

Oct. 8 @ 5:30 p.m.

  • Clinton Street closed

Oct. 9 @ 12:01 a.m.

  • Capitol Avenue – Between Oak Street and Hudson Street
  • Lafayette Street – Between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street
  • Washington Street – Between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Oct. 9 @ 6:30 a.m.

  • Buckingham Street – Between Washington Street and Hudson Street

On race day, event organizers said road closures and travel delays will begin at 7:30 a.m. throughout the city of Hartford and surrounding towns until 2 p.m.

For more information, head to https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/.

