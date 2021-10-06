Road closures announced ahead of this weekend’s Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department announced road closures ahead of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon this weekend.
The marathon starts at 7:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, but people in Hartford and the surrounding areas should expect road closures starting Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Starting at noon Wednesday, several roads will be closed:
Oct. 6 @ Noon
- Westbound on Elm Street – From West Street to Trinity Street
Oct. 8 @ 9 a.m.
- Elm Street (both directions) – Between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle
- Trinity Street – Between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue
Oct. 8 @ 5:30 p.m.
- Clinton Street closed
Oct. 9 @ 12:01 a.m.
- Capitol Avenue – Between Oak Street and Hudson Street
- Lafayette Street – Between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street
- Washington Street – Between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street
Oct. 9 @ 6:30 a.m.
- Buckingham Street – Between Washington Street and Hudson Street
On race day, event organizers said road closures and travel delays will begin at 7:30 a.m. throughout the city of Hartford and surrounding towns until 2 p.m.
For more information, head to https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/.