Road closures underway for Park Road project in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Expect some delays if you’re driving through West Hartford for the time being.

Park Road will be closed to westbound traffic between Quaker Lane south and the Interstate 84 on and off ramps. Crews will be working out there in the heat regrading and repaving the road.

The project could take between two and three weeks. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.