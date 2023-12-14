HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man who was a suspect in a robbery investigation was arrested Thursday morning after a crash in Hartford, according to police.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5 a.m. on Park Street. When officers arrived on the, they learned that the driver of one vehicle involved had a warrant out for his arrest. He was then taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Two light poles were taken out near the intersection of Babcock Street due to the crash. Police said there is no word on any injuries at this time.

The westbound lanes on Babcock Street were partially closed while crews were on the scene.

