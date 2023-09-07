FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday was a “#HappyWeddingEve” for Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts!

The anchor, who lives in Farmington, posted a video to Instagram of her excitedly obtaining a marriage license with her fiancé, Amber Laign. The video had been liked more than 6,600 times, as of 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

“I have to get used to singing ‘Roberts,'” Laign is heard saying in the video as the engaged couple goes through paperwork at the Farmington town clerk’s office.

The post is the latest in Roberts’ “Road to the Ring.”

“Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait!” Robert posted, with the hashtags #ThankfulTuesday and #HappyWeddingEve.