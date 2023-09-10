FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Congratulations are in order for Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts!

The host tied the knot with her longtime love Amber Laign on Friday at their house in Farmington. Roberts posted a series of photos from the wedding on Instagram on Sunday, including a snapshot of her and Laign in wedding gowns walking between rows of pink flowers.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts posted. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Their dog sits on a bench in a bow tie in another photo. In the most recent post, published at about noon Sunday, Roberts and Laign dance in their seats as Roberts’ siblings surprise the newly married couple by grooving to “This Is How We Do It” before a toast.

“(Thought for sure they’d go with a gospel tune, nope!)” Roberts wrote.

Roberts celebrated “#HappyWeddingEve” on Thursday by posting a video of her and Laign obtaining their marriage licenses.

“I have to get used to singing ‘Roberts,'” Laign is heard saying in the video as the engaged couple goes through paperwork at the Farmington town clerk’s office.

“Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait!” Robert posted, with the hashtags #ThankfulTuesday and #HappyWeddingEve.