ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The message was clear Wednesday evening in Rocky Hill — if you’re silent, you’re compliant.

“If you don’t say something, you’re actually condoning it, and I think it’s natural for people to be like ‘That is not us, that’s not this town,’ but, really, racism is everyone,” said Valerie Triblets with Rocky Hill Congressional Church.

People packed the city council chambers for a Rocky Hill Commission on Inclusion meeting, voicing support for communities two weeks after a white supremacist group littered streets with thousands of scraps of paper containing hate messages.

Tom Cosker, the chair of the commission, said that the fliers were designed to pit people against each other.

“The commission condemns these actions of those who spew the rhetoric of hate,” he said.

Speakers shared their own ideas of how to spread love and acceptance. Cosker’s daughter, Madeline, talked about how she puts up fliers for Black History Month and Pride Month at her high school.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the racist fliers. Officers are searching through surveillance footage, speaking to witnesses and collaborating with other cities to get to the bottom of it.

“I know there have been instances like this around Connecticut, and I’m not sure how they pick which town, but they have picked the wrong town, because Rocky Hill is not going to have it,” CREC Schools Superintendent Tim Sullivan said. “We have to make sure this stuff does not get a foothold in our communities. We care about the communities we work in and live in, and where our children go to school.”