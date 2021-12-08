Rocky Hill community meets to address ongoing issue of juvenile crime. What’s changed since previous meetings?

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Meetings addressing juvenile crime in our state and the push to have a special session to discuss the issue is nothing new. It has been going on for months now, and people in Rocky Hill say they are not giving up the fight. But has anything changed since their first meetings during the summer?

Dep. Mayor Ed Charamut says ‘yes’. “So we have three more officers than we usually have, patrol officers, so we have beefed up our patrol.”

The deputy mayor said in addition to the three they have recently hired, they are interviewing for two more positions to bring the police force to full staff. They also have detectives working closely with other police departments to help coordinate information and crime trends.

“And we have an embedded officer with the Hartford task force,” Charamut added. “If you check with the bigger cities who have task forces like Hartford, you will find out that they have caught some of the ringleaders and put some of them away, to the tune of…in our neighborhood probably 10 plus, so we are encouraged by that.”

The Rocky Hill mayor hand-delivered nearly 1,000 signatures on a petition asking for a special session at the state Capitol. While there’s been no special session, she says there have been small changes.

Mayor Lisa Marotta said, “We have seen some progress; we have some new policies put in place and there’s certainly been a start, but I wouldn’t say it’s enough. We still need to keep working on it.”

Police are able to get access to juvenile records much more quickly, but sometimes when teens are caught, they are back on the street committing crimes within hours.

Mayor Marotta added, “I continue to get the emails and I continue to get the messages, ‘please take a look at my Ring footage. What should I do with it? Oh my gosh, there are people in my driveway.’ We have neighborhoods that were hit pretty hard over the summer, and now they’re being hit hard again.”

And while police say some of the major players have been arrested, younger criminals are there to fill in the void.

Dep. Mayor Charamut said, “The bottom rung of the enterprise is still going on, and still hitting the neighborhoods.”

We did reach out to the governor’s office, but due to the late hour, we have not heard back from them at this time.