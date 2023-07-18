ROCKY HILL, Conn (WTNH) — A Rocky Hill farm estimates that recent flooding has sent two-thirds of its crops underwater.

Those crops are considered a total loss — and the flood is causing a ripple effect across the farm. Now, the owners of Hayes Farm may have to sell most of their cattle.

“[It will take] probably about three years to get back to the number of animals we have — to get back into producing enough beef for our store to sell,” Francis Wahelan, who co-owns Hayes Farm, said. “This isn’t just a flood. This is years out of a financial concern that we have to deal with.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) toured the farm on Tuesday. He said federal help for farms is crucial.