ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill Fire Department announced Tuesday the line of duty death of Fire Captain James Lamarre.

Lamarre had been battling work-related cancer for the last several months, according to the fire department.

He served the department for 27 years in various roles, including that of career apparatus mechanic.

A U.S. Army veteran, the department said Lamarre was very active in the Bennino-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill, serving as chaplain.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.