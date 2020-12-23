 

Rocky Hill first responders dispatched to car crash into river at Ferry Park

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill police and firefighters are responding to a car that had reportedly drove into the river at Ferry Park Tuesday night.

Police report that at 6:04 p.m., the Rocky Hill Police Department responded to Ferry Park in Rocky Hill for the report of a vehicle that had driven into the river.

First responders spotted the driver in the body of water. Officials say the victim was alert when brought to shore and transported to the hospital.

The cause of the accident has not been detailed.

