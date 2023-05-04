ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rocky Hill man was arrested Wednesday on an active arrest warrant for slashing tires.

On Wednesday, May 3, South Windsor Police Department arrested Gavin T. Huddleston, 19, of Rocky Hill, on an active warrant.

Huddleston was arrested for an incident that took place on February 18, where he intentionally damaged four tires on a vehicle, according to police.

Huddleston turned himself in at South Windsor Police headquarters, and was released on a $2,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, May 17, at 9 a.m.