ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner was sent to the hospital on Monday evening when he confronted a thief trying to steal his vehicle and was then attacked by three additional people, according to the Rocky Hill Police Department.

The homeowner caught the suspect in his car at about 7 p.m., according to police. The two started fighting, and then three other masked people waiting nearby joined in.

The four suspects then left in a dark, four-door Mercedes sedan. The man was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Police found footage of the suspects on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 258-2047 or email mseguin@rockyhillct.gov.