Rocky Hill man struck by car passes away

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rocky Hill man who was struck by a car on New Britain Avenue earlier this month has died, according to police.

Police say 59-year-old Thomas Caruso was struck by a car and then transported to the hospital with serious injuries on Feb. 17. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The driver remained on scene and continues to cooperate with the investigation, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call Officer Vanturas at (860) 258-7640 and reference case number 20-3589.