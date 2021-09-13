Rocky Hill mayor starts petition to pressure CT lawmakers to hold teens more accountable for crimes

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – After a widely publicized carjacking in the Town of Rocky Hill, local lawmakers are pushing for action. A special meeting Monday morning called by the major resulted in a vote to begin a petition process.

Town leaders are trying to pressure state lawmakers into hold a special legislative session at the Capitol. Residents want teens to be held more accountable for criminal actions.

“They’re scared to go to the ATM, to do their banking, to get their nails done, pump their gas, and that is eroding the foundation of our communities,” said Mayor Lisa Marotta, Rocky Hill.

Several towns are joining the petition including Wethersfield, Newington, and Glastonbury. The signatures can put public pressure on lawmakers, but legally, only the legislature can call itself in or the governor can order a special session.