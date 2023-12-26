ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle being driven by a suspect on Tuesday night in Rocky Hill, police said.

According to police, a Rocky Hill patrol officer observed a vehicle whose owner is the subject of an arrest warrant at 9:45 p.m.

The officer tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle on Cold Spring Road.

The suspect vehicle originally pulled over in compliance with the officer’s signal but then sped up.

Police said the officer attempted to get the suspect out of the vehicle when the driver quickly accelerated causing him to be knocked to the ground.

The vehicle then fled onto Interstate 91 North and officers lost sight of it as it entered Hartford.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was being evaluated at the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.