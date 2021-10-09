Rocky Hill officials save injured man from roof on Friday afternoon

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill Fire Department assisted the Emergency Medical Services in removing an injured man from the roof of a single-family home early Friday afternoon.

When officials arrived at 2:04 p.m., Assistant Chief Kromas found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Deputy Chief Gentile and Chief Garrahy determined that in order to bring the man back down to safety, they would need to conduct an aerial rescue.

Engine 3 was positioned at the back end of the house and it’s aerial ladder, used as a crane, enabled firefighters to access and lower the victim. He was placed in a Stokes basket for stabilization.

Officials were able to safely complete the rescue.