Rocky Hill officials save injured man from roof on Friday afternoon

Hartford

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill Fire Department assisted the Emergency Medical Services in removing an injured man from the roof of a single-family home early Friday afternoon.

When officials arrived at 2:04 p.m., Assistant Chief Kromas found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Deputy Chief Gentile and Chief Garrahy determined that in order to bring the man back down to safety, they would need to conduct an aerial rescue.

Engine 3 was positioned at the back end of the house and it’s aerial ladder, used as a crane, enabled firefighters to access and lower the victim. He was placed in a Stokes basket for stabilization.

Officials were able to safely complete the rescue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Runners, local businesses get ready for Hartford Marathon's in-person return

News /

Southington Police search for suspect in TD Bank robbery

News /

48-hour collaborative inventor challenge kicks off in Hartford

News /

Lyft to give free rides to, from job training at 'Forge City Works' in Hartford

News /

Deadline approaching for Hartford Healthcare workers to get their COVID-19 vaccines

News /

Southington PD: Woman who intentionally struck pedestrian arrested on assault charge

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss