Rocky Hill PD, leaders holding discussion with community on recent rise in crime

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday night, Rocky Hill’s top cops and leaders will be getting together in the town park to talk about the rising crime. We speak to neighbors who say they are frustrated by the situation.

There has been a recent rash of carjackings and break-ins from Bloomfield to Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, and Middletown. The most recent one was on Saturday in West Hartford and happened in a busy parking lot in broad daylight. And last month, robbers held up a Cumberland Farms in Rocky Hill.

The amount of crime in the area and the volume of which it’s happening is getting the attention of the mayor and chief of police. Residents, too, say they are very upset.

There is a meeting planned for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Elm Ridge Park. It’s a chance for neighbors to sound off about their complaints.

Christina Green of Rocky Hill told News 8, “It is very frustrating. There was a neighbor of mine whose car got broken into. Fortunately, nothing was in it, but it is happening much closer to home.”

Rocky Hill’s police department is working with surrounding cities and towns to share information as these incidents occur.