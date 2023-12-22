ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday in Rocky Hill.

Officers responded to the crash at around 10:21 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and West Street.

A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street when it struck the pedestrian who was walking in the road.

Police said the pedestrian, identified as a 66-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and is listed as being in critical condition.

Main Street between West Street and Webber Road is closed in both directions due to the crash.

