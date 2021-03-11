State Police, other local departments report issues with 911 calls from Verizon customers

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police Troops and several other local police departments are experiencing issues with Verizon customers.

Connecticut State Police tweeted that Verizon carriers are experiencing issues contacting State Police Troops and local police departments across the state.

Rocky Hill, Newington and Berlin Police are also reporting that they are not receiving incoming emergency or routine calls from Verizon customers.

Rocky Hill Police say that until the issue is resolved, they have two phone numbers established for emergencies or routine calls. Residents can call either (860) 609-2862 or (860) 609-2917. Both will connect the caller directly to the Rocky Hill Communications Center.

Newington Police are asking residents for now to call (860) 666-8445 option 5 for Newington Emergency Services.

Berlin Police say that Verizon customers can call 860-250-0350 to reach their police department.

Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to restore service as quickly as possible. State Police are urging Verizon customers to use landlines in the meantime.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is or if it’s impacting other jurisdictions, but it appears to be only with Verizon customers.