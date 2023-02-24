ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill Police Department is investigating four separate burglaries that happened overnight at the Shunpike Village Shopping Center.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at Elizabeth’s Restaurant Friday morning around 4:40 a.m. At the scene, officers found that three other businesses in the plaza were burglarized as well, including The Jamaican Kitchen, Michel Angelo’s Pizzeria, and Sweets By Jenna.

While police searched the area, no suspects were found.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is urged to contact Detective Seguin of the RHPD at (860) 258-7640.

