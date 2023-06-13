ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred at the Holiday Inn Express on Waterchase Drive, according to authorities.

Police said the shots fired incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday night but that it appeared to be an isolated incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Rocky Hill Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 20 Waterchase Drive.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Stay with News 8 for updates.