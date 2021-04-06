Rocky Hill police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at Pondside Lane home

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Rocky Hill said Tuesday morning officers are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ on Pondside Lane.

Police were dispatched to a home on Pondside Lane around 7:20 p.m. Monday to perform a welfare check on one of the occupants. Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive man inside.

Both Rocky Hill PD Detective Division and Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division were later called to the scene.

The deceased person has not been identified at this time. The cause of death is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

