ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for two suspects who fled from police on Wednesday in Rocky Hill, according to authorities.

A Rocky Hill police officer was on patrol at 4 p.m. when he spotted a white Jeep Cherokee being driven by a man wanted for several arrest warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Police found the Jeep Cherokee at the Shell Gas Station located on Silas Deane Highway.

When the officer approached the vehicle he observed a male driver and female passenger inside the Jeep. Despite receiving orders, the suspects resisted arrest and struggled with the officer to try and evade custody.

The officer deployed a Taser during the confrontation, but it was not effective as the male shifted the Jeep into drive and drove away. Police said the driver almost struck multiple officers as he fled the scene.

Accoridng to police, the vehicle went onto Interstate 91 South. Rocky Hill police then provided a description of the vehicle to multiple police jurisdictions.

A short time later, authorities located the Jeep Cherokee at the Residence Inn on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.

Witnesses told police they believed the suspects may have entered the hotel. Authorities searched the Residence Inn with two K-9 teams and responding police officers.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department also searched the surrounding area utilizing a thermal imaging drone.

At this time, police do not believe the suspects entered the hotel.

Rocky Hill police have identified both suspects but their identities are not being disclosed at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing but there is no threat to public as of this time.

There have been no reported injuries to police officers as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.