ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill continues to rally in the wake of racist flyers that have been found in neighborhoods.

Locals found the flyers scattered last month. Rocky Hill police believe the materials are used as a recruiting tool.

The group Not Just Us held the Unification Rally Against White Supremacy on Sunday at the CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School.

Not Just Us celebrates diversity and encourages community involvement. Speakers stressed the need for change.

“I stand here today to speak out against the insidious and destructive force of racist propaganda,” said Shay Lewis, the assistant principal at CREC Academy. “Racism is a cancer that eats away at the fabric of our society and is fueled by lies, misinformation and hatred.”