ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill students will now observe Diwali as a holiday after a unanimous vote from the district’s board of education.

The vote was made at a Nov. 10 special meeting. Members of the Indian community spoke to the district on Oct. 20 about why it should be a holiday.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is India’s most important holiday and festival of the year.

“The unanimous vote is a momentous event for the Indian community and furthermore, its passing brings to light Rocky Hill’s strong diverse community,” a written announcement from Tejal Vallam, who spoke in favor of adding the holiday, reads.

The announcement thanks the city, board of education and superintendent.

“The Diwali festival signifies peace, unity, and the overcoming of darkness with light,” the announcement reads. “The Indian community looks forward to sharing the positive message of Diwali with all our friends and well-wishers of Rocky Hill.”

Diwali was observed on Oct. 24 this year. The celebration is on Sunday, Nov. 12 in 2023.