Rollover accident closes Route 190 and Freshwater Blvd in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Enfield Police are responding to the intersection of Route 190 and Fresh Water Boulevard for a roll over motor vehicle accident.
Police say the crash brought wires down and the area is closed.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
There are no known injuries. There is no known cause of the accident.
-
-
-
-
