FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A rolled-over cement mixer on Route 4 East by High Street has closed part of the highway.

DOT officials said the right lane of the highway is closed following this crash, which was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Travelers are advised to avoid this area. Follow up-to-date traffic conditions with News 8’s Live Traffic Map.

Follow News 8 for updates on this developing traffic delay.