ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police were called to a motor vehicle accident on I-91 North between Exits 22 and 23.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a single car had turned over and the left two lanes of I-91 North were closed. All lanes are back open.

State Police have reported injuries associated with this crash. There is no word yet as to how serious these injuries are.

