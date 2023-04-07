Eugenia Yurovsky, the victim of a Hartford of a fatal hit-and-run crash in West Hartford. (SOURCE: WHPD)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rotary Club of West Hartford is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the killing of an elderly woman this past December.

On Dec. 20, 2022, 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky was hit and killed while walking near Boulevard and Whiting Lane in West Hartford.

Police identify pedestrian killed in West Hartford hit-and-run

According to police, a vehicle of interest in the deadly-hit-and run is a light-colored 2010-1015 GMC-type vehicle.

A photo of what the vehicle of interest may look like (CREDIT: WHPD)

Police said the vehicle most likely sustained damage to the front driver’s side grille and bumper area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, their traffic division at (860) 570-8850, or their tip line at (860) 570-8969 and emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.