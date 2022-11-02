WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 15 in Wethersfield was closed Wednesday night after a vehicle hit and killed pedestrian, according to the department of transportation.

Southbound lanes between Route 175 and Nott Street were closed, as of 10:20 p.m.

A woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit, according to Wethersfield police. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her identity has not yet been publicly announced.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officers.

Further information was not immediately available.