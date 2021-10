We have a few spots waking up to some patchy frost this morning! It's a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Luckily, we'll see plenty of sunshine through most of the day with highs near 60°. More clouds will move in this evening in anticipation of some rain overnight into Monday morning. Many of you will want an umbrella as you head out the door. We could see a few spotty showers Monday afternoon as well. Another round of rain expected Monday night, through Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. Not only could we pick up 2" to 4" of rain, but wind gusts on Tuesday may top 35 to 50 MPH! This event will definitely bring a lot of leaves off the trees, so if you're still wanting to check out the foliage, I would do it today!

By the way--we caught a meteor on our Hartford cam as we were live on-air for Good Morning Connecticut! Check it out--talk about excellent timing!