Route 30 closed in South Windsor due to downed wires on fire

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 30 is closed between Governor’s Highway and Beldon Road Monday afternoon.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the roadway is closed because of wires down on fire.
Stay with News 8 for updates.
by: Isabella GentilePosted: / Updated:
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 30 is closed between Governor’s Highway and Beldon Road Monday afternoon.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the roadway is closed because of wires down on fire.
Stay with News 8 for updates.