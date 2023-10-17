ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A structure fire shut down Route 5 in Enfield on Tuesday, according to police.

The route was closed between New King Street and Pease Street.

The fire broke out at bout 3 p.m. at 1077 Enfield Street, according to officials. There was heavy fire on the front porch when crews arrived, and one person was still trapped inside.

The female, whose age has not been specified, jumped out of a second-story window and was taken to a local hospital with minor cuts from broken glass.

Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.